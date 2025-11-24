India enters The One Show Program adjusting 15% entry fees

India is among 39 countries eligible for The One Club for Creativity’s Currency Value Adjustment program for The One Show 2026, allowing entrants to pay adjusted fees based on local currency value. A 15% fee adjustment will be automatically applied for India-based participants at checkout.
The program aims to ease financial pressures for agencies and brands in countries where local currencies have weakened against the US dollar.
Rajdeepak Das, CCO, Publicis Groupe - South Asia and Chairman, Leo - South Asia, and a One Club International Board member, said, "Creativity does not see boundaries or geography; it is universal. With the Currency Value Adjustment program extending to more countries this year, we hope to see work from regions that have not participated before, giving them a voice and platform to showcase their culture, stories and solutions to the world. This is how we democratise creativity: by ensuring every brilliant idea, no matter where it’s born, gets the chance to be seen and celebrated.”
The adjustment program was introduced in 2021 with 25 eligible countries and is reviewed annually using exchange-rate trends and economic indicators.
Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club, added, “We recognise agencies and brands in some regions are under financial pressures due to currency devaluation, and don’t want fees to be a barrier to the entry of great work. As a non-profit organisation whose mission is to support the creative community, we’re committed to levelling the global playing field and finding ways to help creatives get the recognition they deserve.”
Entries for The One Show 2026 are now open, with fees rising after each deadline. The extended deadline is February 6, and the final deadline is February 20.
This edition also introduces The One Show Indies, a new category dedicated to independent agencies, design firms, production houses and creators.