India Today Group leverages AI to share an interview in six different languages

India Today Group utilises AI for news, to translate PM Narendra Modi’s interview to the network into six diverse languages – Marathi, Punjabi, Bangla, Bhojpuri, English and Odia, instantly breaking multiple language barriers and ensuring access across regional audiences.
The AI step comes in a week when the PM gave three separate interviews to the network — not seen so far in his tenure. The interview hashtag #SabseSolidModiInterview surged to the top spot on X’s trending list.The interview's reach extended beyond real-time viewership, generating over 1 million actions on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter from 16th May to 19th May (Source: Comscore Social).
The Prime Minister shed light on his perspectives regarding the absence of a global news channel originating from India. He remarked, "If more global TV channels like AajTak are created, I would be the first one to applaud. It's surprising that even after 75 years of independence, not one global news channel from our country has emerged."
Mentioning the India Today group, the Prime Minister said, "I expect that AajTak and its editors are able to study and showcase the real extent of elections."