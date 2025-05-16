India wins two silver, eight bronze Pencils at The One Show

Six Indian agencies have won a total of 10 Pencils, two Silver and eight Bronze, at The One Show 2025.
The Pencil and Merit winners were announced ahead of The One Show’s gala awards ceremony, which will take place in New York on 16 May as the culmination of Creative Week 2025. Best of Show, Best of Discipline, special awards, and “Of the Year” honours will be revealed during the event.
Pencil Winners from India
Silver Pencils
Dentsu Creative Gurugram, in collaboration with Dentsu Creative Lisbon, Morphedo Technologies Noida, and Useful Garbage Creations Mumbai, won in the Creative Use of Technology (Experiential – In-person) category for Motorola Deep Connect, created for Motorola.
McCann Worldgroup India Gurugram earned a Silver in IP & Product Design (Products for Good) for 'Fit My Feet,' created for Buckaroo Footwear.
Bronze Pencils
Dentsu Creative Gurugram and its partners received a Bronze in Interactive, Online & Mobile (Physical Product & Mobile Integration) for 'Motorola Deep Connect.'
Havas Creative India Mumbai, alongside Bennett Coleman Mumbai, Mr Pink Music São Paulo, and Galloping Horse Production Mumbai, won three Bronze Pencils for 'Ink Of Democracy' for The Times of India in the following categories:
Direct Marketing (Print)
Print & Promotional (Newspaper – Single)
Print & Promotional for Good
Leo India Mumbai received a Bronze in Out of Home (Brand Installations) for 'Turf Finder,' developed for Gatorade.
McCann Worldgroup India Gurugram won another Bronze in Health & Wellness (Products) for 'Fit My Feet.'
Ogilvy Bengaluru earned a Bronze in Out of Home (Innovation – New Ideas in Out of Home) for Eye Test Menua, developed for Titan Eye+.
Ogilvy Mumbai won in Health & Wellness (Social Media) for Handwash Legend, created for Savlon.
Merit Awards
McCann Worldgroup India Gurugram secured five Merit honours, followed by Leo India Mumbai with four. Ogilvy Mumbai and Dentsu Creative Gurugram received three Merits each, while Havas Creative India Mumbai earned two. DDB Mudra Group Mumbai, Early Man Film Mumbai, and Ogilvy Bengaluru received one Merit each.
Global Recognition
On the global stage, FCB New York led all agencies, winning 35 Gold Pencils, including 28 for its campaign Spreadbeats on behalf of Spotify. The campaign was the most awarded at The One Show 2025, with 28 Gold, 10 Silver, five Bronze Pencils, and 10 Merits.
The One Show 2025 received 19,860 entries from 62 countries. A total of 156 Gold Pencils, 197 Silver, 270 Bronze, and 1,027 Merits were awarded by an international jury across 55 countries.
The awards ceremony will be hosted by comedian and actor Leslie Jones, a three-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee, best known for her work on Saturday Night Live.
The One Show 2025 Global Creative Rankings will be announced on 19 May.