India’s box office crosses ₹8,370 crore, up 21% from last year

The cumulative box office collections for films released in 2025 have reached Rs 8,370 crore, marking a 21% increase compared with the same period in 2024.
Meanwhile, the films released in August 2025 grossed Rs 1,136 crore at the domestic box office.
The top film, Coolie grossed Rs 325 crore, followed by War 2 and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.
Hindi films continued to account for 40% of India’s box office between January and August 2025, maintaining the same share as last year.
Malayalam cinema saw growth, with its share rising from 8% in the January-July period to 10% by August. The increase was attributed to the performance of Onam releases, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and Hridayapoorvam. This brought Malayalam cinema back to its 2024 level, which marked its best year on record.
The data is based on Gross Box Office collections, used as a unified measure across industries that otherwise follow different reporting conventions such as Gross, Nett, or Share.
Based on pro rata estimates, the year is projected to cross Rs 12,000 crore in gross earnings.
For films released in multiple languages, collections are aggregated across versions to calculate the all-India Gross Box Office.
Numbers are assigned to the month of release, even if earnings extend into subsequent months. For example, Kalki 2898 AD, released on June 27, 2024, recorded much of its business in July but has been fully credited to June in the analysis.
Films still running in theatres at the time of reporting are estimated based on the latest available trends.
These figures are subject to revisions in subsequent reports once actual collections are confirmed.