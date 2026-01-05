Indian Society of Advertisers names Atul Agrawal as CEO

The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) has appointed Atul Agrawal as its Chief Executive Officer, effective January 2, 2026.
ISA represents advertisers in India and has been in operation for more than seven decades.
Commenting on his appointment, Atul Agrawal said, “It is an honour to lead ISA at a time when marketing and media are undergoing such profound transformation. Having witnessed the evolution of brands, consumers, and technology over the years, I believe ISA’s role as the collective voice of advertisers is more crucial than ever.”
He added, “My focus will be on driving responsible, effective, and efficient marketing through collaboration with the entire ecosystem of advertisers, agencies, broadcasters/media owners and other stakeholders. Together, we will strive to strengthen ISA’s charter around media transparency and measurement, among others.”
Agrawal has worked across the FMCG and corporate sectors, including stints at Hindustan Lever and at the Tata Group headquarters, where he was involved in corporate brand marketing, youth engagement, media buying and sponsorship programmes.
He has earlier served on ISA’s Executive Committee representing Tata Services and has also contributed to the World Federation of Advertisers as a jury member for the Global Marketer of the Year award.
Commenting on Agrawal’s appointment, Sunil Kataria, Chairman, ISA, said, “Atul’s appointment comes at an important inflection point for the industry. His extensive leadership experience across the Tata Group and Hindustan Lever, coupled with his long-standing association with ISA, uniquely positions him to accelerate our agenda of building robust & transparent industry standards, enhancing advertiser support, and driving efficiency & effectiveness in advertising. With ISA leading critical initiatives like the Media Charter, Brand Safety, Viewability, First-Party Data frameworks, and Cross-Screen Measurement, Atul’s strategic and operational acumen will play a vital role in translating these into tangible value for advertisers.”