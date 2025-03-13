Indian Supercross Racing League names Salman Khan as brand ambassador

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has announced Bollywood actor Salman Khan as its official brand ambassador ahead of its second season. Khan’s association with the league aims to expand Supercross racing’s reach and visibility. This marks his first foray into motorsport endorsements, aligning with his interest in motorcycles and action sports. The ISRL, which debuted last year, seeks to build on its momentum by blending high-octane racing with broader audience engagement, with Khan's presence expected to draw attention to the sport from diverse sections of the population.
Expressing his enthusiasm about the collaboration, Salman Khan said, "I am very excited to be a part of something I am truly passionate about, motorcycles and motorsports. What ISRL is building is truly revolutionary with a long-term vision. The league has immense entertainment value and captures the spirit of igniting passion, showcasing skill, and creating heroes who will inspire the next generation. Together, we're set to make Supercross a household name in India and elevate our riders to the global stage."
Veer Patel, Managing Director, ISRL, said, "Welcoming Salman Khan to the ISRL family is a landmark moment for motorsports in India. As motorsports continue to gain worldwide traction, the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has firmly placed India on the global motorsports map. This collaboration reflects our shared ambition to elevate Indian motorsports to unparalleled heights. With his presence at the races, active participation, and guidance, we are spearheading a motorsport revolution that will inspire generations of Indian riders and position India as a premier global Supercross destination."
Vikram Tanwar, Co-founder of UBT (Talent management company of Salman Khan) said 'We witnessed the immense success of ISRL Season 1, with top Indian and global-ranked riders showcasing incredible talent. We structured this association to help elevate the league to new heights and for it to flourish in India. Salman Khan's immense appeal across diverse demographics will be instrumental in introducing the electrifying world of Supercross to millions of new fans.
Eeshan Lokhande, Co-founder and Director, ISRL, said, “Salman Khan’s association with ISRL is a monumental step in bringing Supercross into the mainstream, bridging the gap between Indian brands and the global legacy of this exhilarating sport. With his massive reach and deep connection with fans across the country will drive brands across India to be a part of this high-adrenaline journey. Heroes of the sport will be made, and Supercross will find its true home in India. We will write the next chapter of Supercross, making every Indian proud on the global stage.”
ISRL's inaugural season saw a physical attendance of over 30,000 and a viewership of 11.5Mn in 3 days of broadcast, establishing a new global record for a Supercross event.
The competition featured 48 of the world's riders, including international riders like Jordie Tixier, Matt Moss, and Anthony Raynard, competing across multiple categories. Team BigRock Motorsports, led by India's Dakar rider CS Santosh, emerged as champions.