Eleven Indians among Cannes Lions jury, Prasoon Pandey appointed Jury President for the Film Craft Lions

Cannes Lions has announced the roster of international specialists chosen to recognize outstanding creative and impactful endeavors worldwide this June. The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, taking place from June 17th to 21st, will spotlight and honor remarkable work from various corners of the globe. The Awarding Jury comprises top-tier professionals spanning diverse fields, hailing from 54 markets—the most extensive representation of markets ever seen on the Awarding Jury.
Here is a list of Indian professionals who secured their spots on the prestigious Cannes Lions 2024 Awarding Jury. The following 11 Indians have been appointed to The Awarding Jury for Cannes Lions 2024:
Classic Track
Outdoor Lions - Anusheela Saha, FCB's National Creative Director
Print and Publishing Lions - Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer at Havas Worldwide
Audio and Radio Lions - Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer at DDB Mudra Group
Craft Track
Design Lions - Mayuri Nikumbh, Conran Design's Head of Design
Digital Craft Lions - Honey Bajaj, Accenture Song's Head of Design and Digital Products
Film Craft Lions - Prasoon Pandey, Ad Film Maker at Corcoise Films
Industry Craft Lions - Parikshit Bhattaccharya, BBH's Chief Creative Officer
Engagement Track
Creative Data Lions - Anushree Ghosh, ITC- Foods Division's Head of Digital and D2C
Direct Lions - Sonal Chhajerh, Leo Burnett's Group Executive Creative Director
Health Track
Health & Wellness Lions - Mukund Olety, VML's Chief Creative Officer
Strategy Track
Creative Effectiveness Lions - Hephzibah Pathak, Ogilvy's Executive Chairperson
However, at the forefront is Prasoon Pandey from Corcoise Films, appointed as the Jury President for the Film Craft Lions, underscoring his groundbreaking contributions to both advertising and filmmaking.
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said: "We’re delighted to have a balance and breadth of expertise and global representation across our Juries. The Awarding Juries represent the global industry's leading talent from a diverse range of disciplines, and we welcome the unique perspectives they bring. We thank them for their time, dedication and care in setting the global creative benchmark for our industry.”
Marian Brannelly, Global Director of Awards, LIONS, added: “It’s exciting to see representation from four new markets this year – Armenia, Ghana, Pakistan and Panama – as well as the highest-ever representation from the Middle East and Africa. Our Jurors play a crucial role in upholding the integrity of the Lions, and we thank them for everything they bring to the important task ahead.”