IndiGo appoints Ishha Bawa as Lead Strategic Initiative Digital

Ishha Bawa has been appointed as the Lead Strategic Initiative Digital at IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation Ltd), highlighting her expertise and leadership in driving digital transformation and strategic initiatives within the organization.
Announcing this new chapter in a LinkedIn post, Bawa said, "Happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Lead Strategic Initiative Digital at IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation Ltd)!"
Prior to starting her role at Indigo, Bawa served as Head of Marketing at Tyroo for nearly six years, as Marketing Lead at Snapchat Business/Vidtech.ai, Manager/Lead at HCL Technologies, Deputy Manager of Strategic Marketing at HCL Technologies, and Senior Account Executive at FCB Ulka.
She has also held roles at McCann Erickson, Bates, and interned at Leo Burnett, gaining diverse experience across marketing and strategic roles in various prominent companies.