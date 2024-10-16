IndiGo and Spotify partner to introduce '6E Shuffle' playlist

IndiGo and audio streaming platform Spotify have partnered to launch 6E Shuffle, a feature that generates exclusive travel playlists for users based on their journeys and preferences. As a value add, the companies are offering customers who book and travel directly with IndiGo four months of complimentary Spotify Premium subscription.
Through this partnership, listeners will enjoy personalised playlists based on their travel destinations, mood, and genre preferences. The playlists will be available for customers to access once they download the music streaming app. Additionally, by leveraging the apps' features, travellers will receive curated destination suggestions for their next trip, tailored to their music tastes and preferences. They can also visit IndiGo's destination pages for more information on these cities.
With 6E Shuffle, both brands bring together travel and music, two elements that have a huge emotional connection with consumer behaviour, especially when it comes to creating and unlocking core memories. As part of this collaboration, the brands will release a video featuring I-Pop and film artist Armaan Malik to inspire IndiGo travellers to 'tune in and take off in style, as there's music for miles.' The campaign highlights that there’s music for every journey, no matter where you go or whatever the mood, 'there’s a 6E playlist for that.'
Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer at IndiGo, said, "We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Spotify to offer our customers a one-of-a-kind travel experience with a complimentary four-month subscription and personalised playlists. Travel and music are interconnected, and this partnership reflects our commitment to meeting the ever-evolving needs of our customers and enabling memorable journeys. Our vision is to create an immersive experience for our customers, while we remain dedicated to delivering affordable, hassle-free, and on-time travel experiences across our extensive network."
Neha Ahuja, Director of Marketing at Spotify India, added, "Music is an integral part of travel, whether for work or holidays, and our partnership with IndiGo is so relevant because it allows us to tap into existing and new users. We know that travel is one of the most important use cases for music, and this year alone, listeners on Spotify in India created several lakhs of playlists around travelling, with more than 7.5 lakh playlists created around ‘driving,’ followed by ‘travel,’ ‘bus,’ and ‘road trip.’ We are always looking to collaborate with brands with whom our synergy matches, and we can reach the right audience meaningfully, and this is one such example."