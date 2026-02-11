IndoBevs elevates Diksha Sahgal as Head of PR and Corporate Communications

IndoBevs has elevated Diksha Sahgal as Head of Public Relations and Corporate Communications. She took on the role after previously serving as a category manager within the company.
Sahgal joined the company in 2024 as Category Manager for Speciality Spirits. During her tenure, she worked on brand positioning and portfolio development, including the launch of botanically infused liqueur Bonga Bonga.
In her new role, she will oversee the company’s communications strategy and engagement with consumers, partners and industry stakeholders as it expands in India and overseas markets.
Sahgal has over seven years of experience in brand and communications strategy. Before joining the company, she worked at Woodsmen Mountain Whiskey and Freecharge.
Commenting on her appointment, Diksha Sahgal said, “IndoBevs has consistently challenged category conventions to create brands that feel contemporary, expressive, and culturally resonant. Since joining the organisation in 2024, I’ve had the opportunity to work closely on both category building and communications, two lenses that together shape how brands grow meaningfully. I’m excited to connect culture, commerce, and communication, an intersection that is critical to where IndoBevs is headed.”