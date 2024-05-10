inDrive announces Vikrant Massey as its first-ever brand ambassador

inDrive has announced the onboarding of Vikrant Massey as its first-ever brand ambassador for its ride-hailing business in India.
As the new brand ambassador, Vikrant Massey will actively be involved in a series of marketing campaigns & CSR initiatives by inDrive with a mission to challenge social injustice and make the world a fairer place for one billion people.
Massey also unveiled the brand’s new marketing 360 campaign - 'Ab app ki nahi, aap ki chalegi!' The campaign which was built around the brand’s key concept 'Value for Money' will run on social media, OTT and other digital platforms.
Avik Karmakar, Senior GTM Manager - South Asia, inDrive commented, We're delighted to have Vikrant Massey on board as the face of inDrive in India. His relatable persona resonates with our diverse audience, aligning seamlessly with our campaign “Ab app ki nahi, aap ki chalegi!”
Vikrant Massey commented, “I am looking forward to being a part of inDrive India’s campaign as their brand ambassador. I appreciate the service that inDrive provides to its riders and drivers. inDrive is fair, where instead of the app, the people decide the fare among themselves.”
Pavit Nanda Anand, APAC Communications Lead, inDrive commented, “As a brand, at inDrive our mission is Challenging injustice - which is very much connected to our history. This campaign, “Ab app ki nahi, aap ki chalegi!” aims to reiterate our efforts to provide fair pricing opportunities to as many people as possible across different countries around the world.”