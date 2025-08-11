Infectious Advertising names Divesh Mehta as AVP, Planning & Kiran Salkar as Creative Director, Art

Infectious Advertising has announced the appointment of Divesh Mehta as Associate Vice President, Planning and Kiran Salkar as Creative Director, Art.
Mehta with more than a decade of experience in marketing communications, including as a founding member of an omni-channel apparel brand. In advertising, he has worked across BFSI, finance, hospitality, pharmaceuticals and heavy industries.
Speaking on his appointment, Mehta said, "Infectious has consistently stood out for work that feels both rooted and refreshing. It’s the kind of work I likeand the kind of energy I want to be part of."
Salkar, with similar years of experience in the industry, has led creative for multiple brands like LUX and Sunsilk at JWT to BMW, Tata Motors, Parle, Taj, SBI and ORRA at Rediff.
Salkar, commenting on his appointment, said,"I'm excited to join Infectious and look forward to doing some kickass work. I've followed the agency for a while and like what I've seen. It's going to be a great place to learn and grow."
Founders Nisha Singhania and RamanujShastrysaid, "We are delighted to have Divesh and Kiran join us. Both bring the attitude and skill sets needed to take Infectious to the next level. We wish them the very best."