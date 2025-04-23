Infectious Advertising ropes in Siddharth Kumar as Creative Director

Infectious Advertising has appointed Siddharth Kumar as Creative Director. Prior to this, Kumar took a detour into filmmaking. He wrote, directed and produced four short films.
Siddharth Kumar is a seasoned creative director who has spent over a decade and a half honing his craft at agencies such as Ogilvy, McCann, Leo Burnett, VML, and Publicis. Along the way, he has worked on a diverse range of global brands like Coca-Cola, Unilever, MasterCard, Airtel, Nestlé, Vodafone, and SBI, to name a few.
Speaking about his plans for Infectious, newly appointed Creative Director, Siddharth Kumar said, “My goal is to help build a culture where storytelling thrives. I believe my role is to push the envelope, stir things up, and encourage new kinds of madness.”
Ramanuj Shastry, Creative Chairman and Co-Founder, Infectious Advertising, said, “ Sid has impressed me in the short time that I have known him. He is a solid writer and great human being. I wish him a great innings at Infectious”
Akshay Kapnadak, Chief Creative Officer, Infectious Advertising, added, “Siddharth is passionate about storytelling, curious about people, enthusiastic about the business and has a great work ethic. I'm looking forward to see what we all can build together"