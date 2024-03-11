Infidigit elevates Kiran Washindkar as Co-Founder & Sr. VP of Growth

Infidigit, an SEO marketing company in India, has appointed Kiran Washindkar as Co-Founder and Sr. Vice President of Growth.
In his new role, Washindkar will continue to play a pivotal role in furthering organic growth for premium clients with a futuristic approach to integrating AI and Machine Learning into SEO strategies. With the use of AI shaping SEO to be more conversational and Google Search advocating for more ethical and high-quality content production, he would be gearing up to dive deep into future technologies. Additionally, Washindkar will champion strategic digital growth teams in response to the increasingly competitive marketplace, reflecting Infidigit's commitment to staying technologically agile.
Speaking on the appointment, Kaushal Thakkar, Founder and Managing Director, Infidigit, said, “We will continue to be ready to take on a more technology-intensive and innovation-driven SEO ecosystem. Key leaders who have grown within the system will take on larger roles. Kiran will now champion the digital growth team in India, which is required to manage the surge in demand for SEO that we are witnessing. I am confident that his strengths and extensive experience will help us elevate our business to the next level of success.”
Kiran Washindkar, Co-Founder & Sr. Vice President - Growth, Infidigit, commented on his appointment, “I am honoured and excited to take on this new position as the Co-Founder at Infidigit. The journey to this new role has been remarkable, and I am privileged to lead such a talented team of professionals. Their passion for growth, dedication, creativity, and resilience never cease to inspire me. I am confident that together, we can overcome any challenges. I look forward to leveraging this opportunity to further elevate the company’s success.”
Washindkar has been instrumental in driving client success and utilizing technological advancements for the growth of clients at the company. His astute ability to meet the client’s ever-changing technological needs with the most updated services has led to the immense success of Infidigit’s growth vertical, focusing on SEO (Search Engine Optimization), CRO (Conversion Rate Optimization), and ASO (App Store Optimization). He displayed an advanced level of ingenuity in managing over 45 of the key client accounts.
In the last two decades, Washindkar has spearheaded SEO initiatives for numerous brands while working with digital marketing agencies and contributing to growth at Quikr.com, Housing.com, and more.