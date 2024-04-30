Infinity Advertising appoints Satyendra Mallik as CEO

Infinity Advertising Services, an integrated advertising and communication organisation, has appointed Satyendra Mallik as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mallik is an industry veteran, with over two decades of experience and a track record of driving organizational growth and transformation across various sectors.
Mallik's appointment heralds a new chapter for the agency, determined to expand its global reach by fostering strategic international partnerships. His vision is set to propel Infinity to new heights of success, creating exciting opportunities and value addition for clients, partners and stakeholders alike.
"We are thrilled to welcome Satyendra Mallik in the Infinity family," said Ajay Adlakha, Managing Director, Infinity. "His exceptional leadership skills, coupled with his extensive experience across various industries, make him the ideal to lead Infinity into its next phase of growth."
Mallik's career journey has seen him excel in various sectors spanning across geographies, including consumer electronics, mobile, automobile, IT/ITES and consumer product. His deep understanding of Market, Consumer behaviour, Business Processes and technology have earned him a reputation as a champion in enhancing organizational effectiveness and efficiency both at the topline and bottom-line levels.
Previously, he has served in leadership capacities at several distinguished organizations, including Eastmen Auto & Power Ltd, Intex, Trident Group, Hero Group, and Salora, among others.
Commenting on his new role, Mallik expressed his enthusiasm for the journey ahead, "I am filled with gratitude to assume the role of CEO at Infinity, and I am excited about the opportunity to steer such a dynamic and forward-thinking organization." He continued, "With this ambitious team, I am sure that we will realize our ambitious objectives and persist in delivering unparalleled value to our esteemed clients."
With a keen focus on exploring new horizons, Infinity is committed to its latest venture, Content Foundry, a state of art having the capability to churn out high-quality podcast, video and static content in no time. Content Foundry represents the vanguard of Infinity's next generation, fueled by youthful energy. Satyendra Mallik, with his wealth of experience, stands poised to propel Content Foundry to unprecedented heights.