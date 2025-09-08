Infinity Advertising Network names Vikas Parihar as Chief Growth Officer to lead Infinity 2.0

Infinity Advertising Network has announced the appointment of has appointed Vikas Parihar as Chief Growth Officer to lead Infinity 2.0, an initiative aimed at strengthening collaboration models, leveraging technology, and using data intelligence to deliver measurable business impact.
Parihar brings nearly two decades of global leadership experience, having previously served as Managing Director at OgilvyOne Africa, President - Digital Integration at FCB India, Chief Digital Officer and Country Manager at Wunderman Thompson (WPP Nigeria), and held senior digital roles at Magnon\TBWA.
Announcing the development, Ajay Adlakha, Founder & Managing Director, Infinity Advertising Network, said, “The future of advertising is about ecosystems that connect creativity with commerce, powered by technology and data. Infinity 2.0 is our step towards building new models of growth for brands in India and global markets. With Vikas joining, we strengthen our leadership and accelerate our ambition to become a truly future-ready network.”
Speaking on his appointment, Parihar, Chief Growth Officer, said, “I am delighted to join Infinity at this exciting juncture. The opportunity here is to shape how agencies partner with brands - integrating culture, creativity, data, and technology with measurable business results. I look forward to working with Ajay and the team to drive growth, forge collaborations, and expand into new markets.”
According to the company, Infinity 2.0 will move beyond campaign-driven solutions to establish growth-driven partnerships. The network plans to embed technology and data intelligence at the core of brand building, while also expanding its international footprint through collaborations and global partnerships.