Inflexion Group & AI&Beyond launch AI literacy training for marketing teams

Inflexion Group has announced a strategic partnership with AI&Beyond, an AI literacy start-up co-founded by Jaspreet Bindra and Anuj Magazine. The collaboration aims to provide AI literacy training, with a particular focus on generative AI, for account-based marketing (ABM) practitioners across Inflexion Group’s global client base.
As artificial intelligence continues to influence the business landscape, ABM professionals are increasingly required to integrate AI tools into their work in an ethical and effective manner. Through this partnership, Inflexion Group and AI&Beyond will offer training programmes, including the Generative AI Bootcamp, Ethics Bootcamp, and AI Fluency workshops, tailored for ABM teams.
The AI in ABM Bootcamp, part of Inflexion’s ABM Academy, will focus on practical AI skills designed to enhance the effectiveness, strategic insight, and creativity of marketing professionals. The virtual course consists of two engaging two-hour sessions, followed by guided self-study, allowing participants to gain hands-on experience with AI tools integrated into Inflexion Group’s ABM framework.
Upon completion, participants will be able to:
-
Summarise the foundational skills necessary for AI proficiency.
-
Understand how to navigate the AI landscape in a safe and ethical manner.
-
Learn how to integrate AI into key ABM workflows.
-
Apply AI tools in real-world ABM situations.
Bev Burgess, CEO and Co-founder of Inflexion Group, highlights the strategic importance of the partnership, “Our collaboration with AI&Beyond ensures that our clients, and our own team, gain essential AI competencies that align with our commitment to innovation and ethical practice. We’re dedicated to helping marketing professionals use AI confidently and responsibly, significantly improving the impact of their ABM programmes.”
Jaspreet Bindra, Co-founder of AI&Beyond, emphasised, “At AI&Beyond, we believe that AI is no longer a distant future, it is a reality that is transforming the way we work, think, and create. AI literacy should be as fundamental as reading, writing, and arithmetic, especially in industries undergoing rapid AI-driven transformations. AI literacy is no longer optional; it is essential, particularly in areas like ABM where precision, creativity, and personalised engagement are crucial. We are thrilled to partner with Inflexion Group to help marketing professionals harness AI’s full potential, responsibly and effectively.”