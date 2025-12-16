Influencer marketing platform Adnitors launches in India

Indian influencer marketing platform Adintors has begun operations in the country, aiming to address issues such as pricing opacity, unclear returns on investment and fraud risks in the largely unorganised influencer marketing sector.
Developed by founder Nikhil Prajapati, the platform is designed to connect brands and content creators through a structured system for campaign management. It allows brands to identify verified creators based on factors such as audience relevance, engagement, niche and budget, while offering creators defined deliverables and payment terms.
The platform also offers AI-based recommendations to help brands improve campaign efficiency and track performance.
Speaking about the launch of the platform, Nikhil Prajapati, Founder, Adintors, said, “Influencer Marketing is at the brink of seeing immense opportunity in the digital age. We at Adintors learnt quite early about the headwinds that the sector faces, leading to a divide between quality content creators and contemporary brands. Our strategically developed platform eyes to be an enabler between both the stakeholders, paving its path to becoming a wholesome creator economy super app.”
In its initial phase, the platform aims to develop AI tools, creator-focused financial services and cross-border collaboration features. It has set targets of onboarding 100,000 verified creators and partnering with more than 200 brands, and plans to introduce multilingual support.