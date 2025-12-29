Inflyx launches fintech-based payments platform for creators

Inflyx has introduced Inflyx Pay, a fintech-based payments platform aimed at addressing issues like delays in payments, limited transparency and reliance on intermediaries. The company said the platform is designed to enable direct, milestone-based payments between brands and creators, reducing the role of intermediaries.
Creators using it can onboard, submit campaign deliverables and receive payments directly into their bank accounts after verification. The process follows regulatory requirements and is intended to simplify payment flows.
As brands work with large numbers of creators across different audience sizes, managing payouts has become increasingly complex. The platform automates reconciliation and provides visibility into payment status, with the aim of reducing delays and disputes.
Speaking about the launch, Manjul Wadhwa, Founder of Inflyx and Anagram Media Labs, said, “Creators are the backbone of today’s marketing ecosystem, yet payment delays remain one of their biggest pain points. Inflyx Pay is built to solve this structurally. Our goal is to give creators financial certainty and brands operational clarity - without friction, without follow-ups. This is about bringing professionalism and trust into an ecosystem that powers modern marketing.”
Inflyx Pay operates as the fintech arm of Inflyx, an influencer marketing platform that uses artificial intelligence to match brands with creators and manage campaigns. The two platforms are intended to improve payment efficiency and accountability within the creator economy.