Info Edge names Alekhya Chakrabarty as Senior VP of Marketing

Info Edge India Ltd has appointed Alekhya Chakrabarty as its Senior Vice President of Marketing. He brings more than a decade of experience across FMCG and digital-first companies.
Chakrabarty was most recently associated with Unstop, where he held senior leadership roles for over two years. As Vice President, Marketing and Growth, he led a five-fold user growth, expanding the platform’s base from 4 million to over 25 million. He was then elevated to Head of Marketing and Growth, overseeing functions including growth, creative, content, and marketing until August 2025.
Before Unstop, Chakrabarty served as Head of Marketing at Sunstone and also worked independently as a brand consultant.
Earlier in his career, he held key positions in FMCG companies. At Nestlé India, he was Category Marketing Head for dairy and later Innovation and Sustainability Lead for the segment. He also managed ITC’s personal care brand Vivel, overseeing its annual turnover of over Rs 400 crore. He has worked with Unilever as Assistant Global Brand Manager for Dove and began his career at Emami Ltd as Assistant Brand Manager for BoroPlus.