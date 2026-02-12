InfoCepts appoints Kulwinder Singh as Chief Marketing Officer

InfoCepts, a data and analytics service provider, has appointed Kulwinder Singh as its Chief Marketing Officer, as announced on Thursday.
Singh brings more than two decades of experience in marketing leadership across technology and consulting sectors. In his new role, he will oversee global brand management and pipeline development.
He most recently served as CMO at SG Analytics, a Straive company. His previous roles include positions at Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Edifecs and Synechron, where he worked across brand marketing, demand generation and international market expansion.
The appointment follows other leadership changes at the company, including the appointment of Kumar Amitesh as President last year.
Commenting on the appointment, Shashank Garg, Founder & CEO, InfoCepts, said, “Kulwinder is a strategic leader with a strong record of building brands that deliver business results. His appointment comes at a time when global demand for trusted AI, data, and analytics partners is surging. Kulwinder’s ability to craft compelling positioning and execute with precision will be key to amplifying our differentiated approach and accelerating growth.”
Kumar Amitesh, President, InfoCepts, added, “The market for AI and data analytics partners with rich experience in analytics solutions is expanding rapidly. To convert this growth into lasting leadership for InfoCepts, Kulwinder’s global experience and proven expertise will help us scale our presence and strengthen our market authority.
Speaking on his appointment, Kulwinder Singh said, “I’m excited to join InfoCepts, a solid firm with phenomenal customer equity, and work with a visionary leadership team. Brand strength and messaging are critical drivers of business growth. My goal is to elevate InfoCepts’ brand, build strong partnerships, and deliver measurable impact through modern marketing strategies.”