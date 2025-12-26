Infosys elevates Kisha Gupta as Global Head of Brand

Infosys has promoted Kisha Gupta to the role of global head of brand, according to a post she shared on LinkedIn.
Gupta was previously an Associate Vice President at the firm, where she worked on global academic relations and corporate marketing initiatives. Her responsibilities included developing frameworks for engagement with universities and overseeing the Infosys InStep internship programme.
Before joining Infosys, Gupta worked in marketing and business analysis roles at Evalueserve and later held leadership positions at Tablitz Marketing and AIESEC, the international youth leadership organisation. She currently serves as chairperson of AIESEC India.
Announcing her elevation, Kisha Gupta wrote, “Today, I share a moment that fills my heart with deep gratitude. I have been entrusted to serve as the Global Head of Brand Infosys.”
She acknowledged the support of mentors, colleagues and family, and credited the company’s leadership and founders. “My deep gratitude to our founders for creating a company anchored in purpose, to my leaders for extending those values, and to my predecessor for a legacy of stewardship that I am proud to carry forward,” she wrote.
Gupta said she looks forward to continuing her work with the company, adding that she hopes to “nurturing brand Infosys with care, creativity, and heart.”