Infosys partners with ATP to launch AI chatbot for tennis fans

Infosys and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) have launched an AI-powered chatbot called Ally, aimed at providing fans, players and journalists with real-time tennis information. The two organisations also announced an extension of their partnership through 2028.
Infosys has been ATP’s Digital Innovation Partner since 2015 and has worked on platforms such as ATP PlayerZone, the ATP Stats Centre and the ATP app.
Ally is designed to answer questions on match statistics, tournament draws, schedules, head-to-head records and historical data. The chatbot is integrated with the ATP Stats Centre to provide verified information. It includes safeguards such as content filtering and removal of personal data to reduce misinformation.
The companies said the chatbot uses generative AI technology and is built to improve responses over time as it processes more interactions.
They have launched version 2.0 of their Carbon Tracker initiative in 2025. The tool allows players to measure and reduce travel-related carbon emissions. Since its launch in 2023, more than 300 players have used the tracker, logging 2.3 million kilometres of travel and offsetting 585 tonnes of carbon in 2025, according to the companies.
Commenting on the launch of the chatbot, Chris Dix, ATP Chief Technology Officer, said, “Over the past decade, Infosys has played a key role in strengthening our sport through digital solutions. As AI and data become increasingly central to how we operate, we’re excited to use these capabilities to deliver more in-depth and innovative experiences for our players and fans. Ally marks the next step on this journey, using AI to reshape how fans can follow the game and making tennis more interactive and accessible for all.”
Sumit Virmani, Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, added, “With Infosys Topaz and our deep expertise in AI, we are making tennis more accessible and engaging for every fan, not just seasoned followers. Ally marks a shift from passive viewing to truly interactive participation, creating a space where even casual fans can connect with the sport through natural, intuitive conversations. This is about using AI to simplify complexity, spark curiosity, and bring the joy of tennis closer to millions around the world.”