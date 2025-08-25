Inka announces Kumar Varun as its brand ambassador

Inka, an insurance platform, has announced the comedian and quizmaster Kumar Varun as its official brand ambassador on Monday.
According to the agency, with this association, the platform aims to break the stereotype of insurance being boring, complicated and monotonous by adding humor, wit and relatability to the conversation.
The partnership of Kumar Varun as brand ambassador was facilitated by the OML (Only Much Louder) agency.
Speaking on the appointment of Varun as the brand ambassador, Vaibhav Kathju, Founder of Inka, said, “Insurance isn’t just about policies and paperwork, it’s about protecting dreams, ambitions, and futures. But we also know it’s a subject people usually avoid. By collaborating with Kumar Varun, we want to change that perception and spark genuine interest in insurance through humor and storytelling.”
Commenting about the association, Varun said, “Most people tune out the moment they hear the word ‘insurance.’ But when explained in a light-hearted, engaging way, the subject becomes far less intimidating and far more relatable. I’m excited to partner with Inka to help people see insurance differently - serious in value, but not in experience.”
With this partnership, the company is expected to roll out digital campaigns, interactive content, and engaging quiz formats.