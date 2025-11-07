INLIFE Healthcare names Sangram Singh as brand ambassador

INLIFE Healthcare has announced the appointment of athlete and motivational speaker Sangram Singh as the brand ambassador for its Magnesium supplement range. The company said the association reflects its focus on promoting science-backed wellness and holistic health awareness among consumers.
Commenting on the partnership, Sandeep Gupta, Founder, Mentor and Strategic Director at INLIFE Healthcare, said, "We are honoured to welcome Sangram Singh to the INLIFE family. His journey, built on discipline, authenticity, and perseverance, aligns seamlessly with our brand ethos. Collaborating with a personality of his stature enhances our credibility and strengthens our commitment to promoting science-backed wellness rooted in integrity and trust. This partnership goes beyond endorsement, as it’s about inspiring people to view health as a lifelong pursuit of balance, strength, and mindful living.”
Prateek Agarwal, Co-Founder at INLIFE Healthcare, added, “Our Magnesium range is a testament to our belief that wellness is a need, not a luxury. The captivating character of Sangram will help us reach out to the people with our message of preventive health care, making them realize that good nutrition can transform everyday life.”
Speaking about the partnership, Sangram Singh said, "I’m truly excited to associate with INLIFE Healthcare, a brand that has consistently set benchmarks in the nutraceutical space. What drew me to INLIFE is their genuine dedication to improving lives through research-driven products. Magnesium is a vital nutrient that supports strength, energy, and recovery, values that define my own fitness journey. Together, we aim to educate people about holistic wellness and the importance of nourishing both body and mind."