InMobi Advertising upgrades consent management for publisher privacy compliance

InMobi Advertising, a provider of content monetisation and marketing technologies that help businesses growth, has unveiled the next generation of the InMobi Consent Management Platform (InMobi CMP), a self-service solution that helps publishers align with changing global privacy regulations. InMobi CMP, the privacy management platform for mobile publishers, helps them to navigate the privacy landscape.
Privacy regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) as well as industry standards like the Multi-State Privacy Agreement (MSPA) continue to expand and evolve. InMobi CMP now helps even more publishers to foster user-level trust, elevate ad revenue and ensure privacy regulation compliance by providing support for Global Privacy Platform (GPP) as well as customisation capabilities for apps made with Unity.
Two core features to this update:
-
Global Privacy Platform (GPP) Support for Apps and Websites: The platform supports GPP for websites and apps (Android, iOS and Unity). By implementing GPP on on the platform, publishers can ensure compliance with MSPA framework in the United States, covering five state regulations across California (CCPA), Colorado (CPA), Connecticut (CTDPA), Utah (UCPA) and Virginia (VCDPA).
-
New UI Customisation for Apps Built on Unity: In addition to the various UI customisation features offered on the platform’s dashboard, publishers can now personalise their consent models for any app they create, including apps built on Unity. This latest customisation feature enables publishers to adjust colour schemes and font styles of all UI elements on consent prompts.
“Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of their data rights and InMobi Advertising has always been at the forefront of building solutions that help brands and publishers navigate the complex global privacy landscape,” says Abhay Singhal, CEO, InMobi Advertising. “For publishers, implementing robust consent management practices, like the InMobi CMP, demonstrates transparency and commitment to user privacy, building trust and improving engagement. By prioritising user experience and boosting consent rates, publishers can unlock increased advertiser demand for consented traffic.”
According to a recent survey conducted by the company, more than 87% of mobile phone users believe mobile apps should protect their privacy, but only 42% believe apps actually do. Closing this expectation gap is exceedingly important for mobile publishers, as 77% of people in the same survey reported that their trust of an app affects their likeliness to make an in-app purchase.
"BrainWave Games is committed to prioritising user privacy while navigating the challenges posed by ever-changing regulations,” says Mia Chen, Chief Executive Officer at BrainWave Games. “It’s not just about compliance but also about building user trust. Our consent management process focuses on user experience, ensuring it is easy to understand and use while seamlessly integrating with our app design and context.”
Implementing a consent management platform is an important part of protecting website and app visitors’ information and gaining their trust. InMobi CMP aims to ensure data transparency for users and control over their own data. Giving users a place where they can change their data permissions at a granular level reinforces commitment to a transparent data relationship and makes customers feel in control. Designed to provide a seamless and non-intrusive consent process that enhances the overall user experience, CMPs help prioritise user privacy and provide clear options for data consent. Businesses can create a positive experience for their users, leading to increased satisfaction and trust.