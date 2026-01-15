InMobi's Kunik Patel joins Branch as Director and Head of Sales for APAC

Kunik Patel has joined Branch as Director and Head of Sales for the APAC region, he announced in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.
Patel joins Branch from InMobi Advertising. In his new role, Patel will focus on scaling Branch’s Discovery Ads platform, unlocking premium OEM inventory, and working closely with agency and brand partners across the region. He will also collaborate with Branch’s APAC and U.S. leadership teams to drive full-funnel measurement and attribution initiatives.
Reflecting on his journey at InMobi, Patel wrote, “InMobi was never just a workplace. It was the space where I grew up professionally, where I learned, failed, stretched myself, and truly felt valued. The culture, the energy, and most importantly, the people shaped not just my career, but who I am today.”
He also thanked his colleagues at the company. He wrote, “To everyone at InMobi, thank you. You made this journey special. Your support, trust, and camaraderie meant more than you know.”
Patel brings over a decade of experience from his last agency, where he led brand sales across India and Southeast Asia. During his tenure, he drove programmatic and CTV growth, expanded markets like Hong Kong and Thailand, and managed relationships with major brands and agencies across multiple verticals.
Patel's earlier stints include Komli Media, Naukri.com and HDFC Bank.