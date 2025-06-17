InMobi rolls out self-service tool for agencies and media buyers

InMobi Advertising has announced the global launch of InMobi Buyer Hub, a self-service platform aimed at giving media buyers greater control and transparency in managing programmatic advertising campaigns. Designed for a wide range of buyers, including curators, agencies, brand teams, demand-side platforms, and retail media networks, the platform introduces tools for direct access to plan, curate, and purchase programmatic deals.
According to the company, InMobi Buyer Hub is powered by agentic AI that automates the curation process and allows for faster generation of high-quality programmatic deal IDs. The platform’s self-serve interface is designed to simplify campaign setup while improving efficiency and impact.
“The InMobi Buyer Hub’s focus on sell-side curation removes the need for a broad, unfocused approach to audience development. It allows us to pre-package high-quality, contextually relevant inventory, enriched with data, into curated deals that buyers can target more efficiently,” said Kunal Nagpal, Chief Business Officer at InMobi Advertising. “Reducing noise in the bidstream and increasing signal quality helps improve win rates and ensures a greater share of media spend reaches performant, working media.”
“Today’s buyers need simplicity, transparency, and trustworthy signals,” said Chris Feo, Chief Business Officer, Experian Marketing Services. “By bringing Audigent’s audiences into the InMobi Buyer Hub, planners unlock high-match mobile segments—turning more impressions into working media and driving measurable business outcomes.”
InMobi Buyer Hub allows buyers to incorporate their first-party data with InMobi’s user-level and contextual signals, obtained through its proprietary SDK and publisher integrations. The platform supports real-time targeting while remaining compliant with data privacy regulations. Users can adapt campaigns based on performance metrics, with improved access to insights and measurement.
Rhys Denny, Co-Founder and CEO of @curate, added, “The future of programmatic isn’t about more noise, it’s about more signal. We’re proud to partner with InMobi Advertising to help power this new shift towards greater control and transparency, enabling smarter curation, cleaner supply paths, and faster activation across the open web. Together, we’re setting a new standard for how programmatic should perform.”
Brands and agencies will be invited to participate in a beta programme for the next phase of the platform later this spring. The launch represents a move toward streamlining operations in the programmatic ecosystem while enhancing performance and accountability.