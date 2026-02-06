INNOCEAN renews global media mandate with Havas Media Network

INNOCEAN has renewed its global media partnership with Havas Media Network following an internal review conducted for Hyundai Motor Group brands across key markets.
Under the renewed agreement, the agency will continue to handle media responsibilities for Hyundai, Kia and Genesis across Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Latin America. The work will be managed in coordination with the brand teams based in Seoul, Frankfurt, Dubai, New Delhi and Jakarta.
The renewed partnership will place greater focus on the use of data and technology across customer acquisition, conversion and retention efforts for Hyundai Motor Group’s brands.
Commenting on the mandate renewal, Steve Jun, Head of Global Business, INNOCEAN, said, “We are pleased to extend our partnership with Havas Media Network, reflecting our shared commitment to delivering stronger, data-led media performance across key global markets. Together, we will continue to accelerate growth by creating more connected and effective customer experiences for Hyundai Motor Group brands.”
Peter Mears, Global Chief Executive Officer, Havas Media Network, said, “INNOCEAN and Havas Media Network have a shared commitment to innovation, impact and global excellence at scale. In extending our storied relationship, we look forward to driving transformative business outcomes through Converged.AI, creating seamless, data-driven media experiences that are as innovative as the Hyundai Motor Group brands we proudly champion.”
The renewed partnership with Havas Media Network took effect in January 2026.