Instagram launches micro-drama series ‘Party of Two’ in India

Instagram has released a micro-drama series in India titled Party of Two, aimed at engaging Gen Z audiences and encouraging creative expression on the platform.
The seven-episode series follows the lives of two Gen Z flatmates with contrasting personalities and different ways of expressing creativity. It stars actors and creators Nidhi Bhanushali and Sunakshi Grover. The show has been developed in partnership with creative agency Communique and directed by Samudra Sengupta and Gopikrishnan Nair.
The initiative is part of Instagram’s global 'Anyway campaign', launched earlier in the US, which focuses on self-expression without hesitation. The Indian series reiterates the same theme while reflecting everyday life and cultural trends.
Speaking on the launch of the series, Arun Srinivas, Country Director, Meta India, said, “As Instagram turns 15 this year, we’re investing more in enabling creative expression than ever before. This includes launching new apps like Edits for video creatives, or features like Trials and Reposts. We hope the byte-sized nature of micro-dramas, hosted on reels, and combined with a storyline that appeals to Gen Z, encourages them to tap into their own everyday experiences and share them creatively on Instagram.”