Integral Ad Science introduces AI assistant for ad campaign optimisation

Integral Ad Science has introduced IAS Agent, an AI-based assistant designed to support advertising campaign setup, analysis and optimisation. The platform said the tool will be demonstrated at CES 2026 and is expected to be made available globally to IAS customers in early 2026.
The AI assistant is integrated into the platform's existing user interface and is intended to provide recommendations related to brand safety, campaign performance and workflow efficiency. According to the platform, the system is built using what it describes as ‘explainable AI,’ allowing users to see the reasoning behind recommendations and choose whether to apply, modify or ignore them.
Srishti Gupta, chief product officer at Integral Ad Science, said, “IAS Agent was designed to be a marketer’s advertising compass. It guides decisions with clarity and uncovers deep, comprehensive insights that would otherwise remain hidden, turning those insights into action, in real-time, so marketers can boost performance instantly. And this is just the start. IAS Agent will continue to expand its agentic capabilities to improve workflow and unlock value through AI supply path insights, tagging activation, and campaign settings assistance. This ongoing innovation reflects our commitment to providing advertisers with the trusted, transparent, and actionable data they need to drive superior campaign results and stay ahead in a complex digital landscape.”
The platform said the tool can automatically identify trends across dashboards, provide recommendations for brand safety settings and assist with campaign activation through natural language prompts.
Jeff Omoregie, executive vice president of Unified TAAG at Publicis Media, said, “In today's complex media landscape, ensuring both brand safety and performance requires a significant investment of time and resources. IAS Agent meaningfully accelerates that process by uncovering deeper insights and enabling teams to act on them instantly. The ability to instantly surface transparent, data-driven recommendations in real time will help reduce ad waste and drive stronger performance outcomes for our clients and their campaigns.”
The platform said its AI systems are built with a focus on governance and transparency, and that the AI assistant is developed using Databricks Agent Bricks. It holds certifications related to the responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence.
The platform plans to showcase the AI assistant at CES in Las Vegas from January 5 to January 8, 2026.