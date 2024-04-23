Intellion Offices by Tata Realty debuts new sonic identity for brand resonance

Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. has unveiled a sonic brand identity for its Intellion Office Parks. It is crafted by BrandMusiq and aimed at enhancing brand recognition and delivering a seamless experience across all touchpoints. Incorporating the archetypes of a Dominant Ruler and SubDominant Creator, Intellion office’s new sonic branding initiative is aimed at resonating with courage, compassion, and laughter.
The Tata Realty MOGO® is an immersive sonic experience. With a melody, BrandMusiq's craftsmanship is evident in the Tata Realty MOGOSCAPE®, a carefully curated soundscape that merges traditional elements such as saxophone, trumpets, and horns, symbolising authority and a commanding presence. Furthermore, subtle digital sound elements are woven into the soundscape.
Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO at TATA Realty & Infrastructure Ltd., expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "The introduction of our new sonic branding represents a pivotal moment in our journey. Our auditory identity, encapsulated in the form of MOGO® and MOGOSCAPE®, is more than just a musical composition; it is about distinguishing Intellion as a brand. Through this industry first initiative, we merge the traditional with the contemporary, echoing the harmonious blend of leadership, innovation, and empathy that defines Tata Realty. As our sonic branding permeates every aspect of our brand identity, it will transcend from a mere melody to become an omnipresent symbol of our identity. It will serve as a cohesive and enduring expression of Tata Realty's Intellion commercial spaces brand, fostering a profound and lasting connection with our diverse audience.”
Realty's sonic branding at Intellion has been launched across all its operational assets. Visitors & occupiers will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the music and share the emotions it evokes. The sonic branding is set to become an integral part of Intellion office space's brand presence, resonating through lobbies, lifts, and across various touchpoints such as videos and podcasts.