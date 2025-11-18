Interactive digital ads deliver four times higher APM: Report

A new study by mCanvas and Lumen Research has reported that interactive digital ad formats deliver nearly 4X higher Attention Per Mille (APM) compared to standard display ads. The meta-analysis of 110 campaigns across 19 categories and 9 global markets also found a strong correlation between higher APM and higher click-through rates (CTR), indicating that ads receiving more attention are significantly more likely to drive action.
The report, titled ‘Can attention turn awareness into action?’, highlights an industry shift where traditional exposure metrics such as viewability no longer signal true effectiveness. Instead, attention-first measurement, grounded in eye-tracking, behavioural science and performance data, is emerging as a clearer indicator of media impact.
One campaign recorded a +106% increase in APM, which corresponded with a 9% rise in purchase intent, as validated by Kantar’s Brand Lift Study. Researchers noted that this reinforces the link between attention quality and bottom-funnel outcomes.
Commenting on the report insights, Bharat Sharma, COO, mCanvas, SitePlug, VEVE, said, “Attention is the new performance currency, and interactivity is how brands earn it. The findings prove what we’ve believed all along, that experiences designed for participation consistently outperform passive formats, because higher time spent on an ad means higher attention, and as a result, higher recall.”
Mike Follett, CEO, Lumen Research, added, “Marketers are under pressure to prove impact, but relying on outdated metrics like viewability is only a small piece of the puzzle. Attention-first measurement bridges that gap, showing not just that ads were served, but that they were truly seen and acted upon.”
The study concludes that attention is a limited resource and that interactive formats play a measurable role in elevating engagement, influencing outcomes from recall to purchase intent.