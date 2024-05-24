Interactive Avenues’ co-founder Ratish Nair has passed away

Ratish Nair, founding-CEO of Interactive Avenues (IA) has passed away. The news was shared by Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Mediabrands in a tweet.
The eulogy read, “Looking back, Ratish was literally the glue that held us together in our initial years. His calm, approachable persona and wealth of knowledge made him the go-to person for many in the agency. More than just a leader, he was a mentor, friend and a constant source of inspiration for us all.”
Nair was experienced in various aspects of online and new media marketing and communication and specialised in internet communication, marketing strategy and planning, media buying and online marketing technology solutions.
He co-founded Building.Sooper, his latest venture, in June 2023. Nair was an investor and had co-founded startups like Ad Magnet and Cambay.io. He also used to be a Consultant - Strategic Planning at Ogilvy & Mather Advertising.
His last rites will be held on May 24.