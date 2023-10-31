Interactive Avenues wins the e-commerce mandate for Twinings

Interactive Avenues, the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India, has been awarded the e-commerce mandate for Twinings, the tea company. The account will be serviced by the agency’s Gurugram office.
The agency will focus on expanding the brand’s e-commerce sales and driving growth across India’s biggest marketplaces. The agency will handle its end-to-end e-commerce business, including strategy, content creation, media activation, catalogue management, and more. It will leverage its proprietary e-commerce solution, Carter, to deliver data-driven insights, optimize the brand’s media campaigns, and drive profitability.
“Interactive Avenues has a proven track record of executing successful e-commerce campaigns and delivering significant business results for leading brands. We are confident that their deep digital expertise will help us amplify our online presence and strengthen our reach in India. We look forward to collaborating with their dynamic team,” said Jonathan Ellis, Head of Marketing – India, Twinings.
Shashank Rathore, Vice President – E-commerce, Interactive Avenues added, “We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Twinings, a household name in India and across the globe. To facilitate their leadership on e-commerce platforms, we will deploy best-in-class strategy frameworks and automation-led tools, with a sharp focus on the end-to-end customer journey. We will also leverage the capabilities of our in-house production studio, Echo to build visually stunning content for the brand.”