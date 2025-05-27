IOS Sports & Entertainment unveils new logo to mark 20 Years in Sports Management

IOS Sports and Entertainment has introduced a new logo to mark its 20th anniversary. The redesign will be rolled out across all company platforms starting May 27.
Founded in 2005 by former national squash player Neerav Tomar and industrialist Sanjeev Khandelwal, IOS represents more than 150 athletes across various sports and has worked with over 500 brands. The updated logo features the number "20" in a colorful gradient, with “IOS” in modern typography and the tagline “SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT.”
Over the last two decades, IOS has played a notable role in the commercial growth of Olympic sports in India. The company’s early association with boxer Vijender Singh helped set the stage for broader athlete representation in non-cricket disciplines. Its client roster has included Olympians such as Lovlina Borgohain, Mirabai Chanu, Saina Nehwal, and Geeta Phogat, as well as cricketers like Suresh Raina and Ishan Kishan.
In addition to athlete management, IOS has collaborated with sports governing bodies including the Indian Olympic Association, Athletics Federation of India, and Paralympic Committee of India. Its services range from sponsorship consulting and rights management to event operations.
The company has also worked in franchise sports, handling operations for the IPL team Gujarat Lions. Outside traditional sports management, IOS has ventured into film marketing, contributing to projects such as Mary Kom, Toofaan, and Rock On through brand integration and athlete-driven storytelling.
The logo launch is part of a year-long series of activities planned to commemorate IOS’s two decades in the industry.