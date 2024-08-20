IPL 2023 revenue soared 78% as BCCI saw recorded ₹5,120 crore surplus

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reported a surplus of ₹5,120 crore from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, marking a significant 116% increase compared to ₹2,367 crore from IPL 2022.
BCCI's total income from IPL 2023 soared by 78% year-on-year, reaching ₹11,769 crore, while expenses also rose by 66% to ₹6,648 crore, as detailed in the board's annual report for 2022-23.
This growth was largely driven by new media rights and sponsorship agreements.
The new media rights deal for the 2023-27 period, valued at ₹48,390 crore, commenced with the IPL 2023 season. In 2021, Disney Star secured the IPL TV rights for ₹23,575 crore, and Viacom18's JioCinema obtained the digital rights for ₹23,758 crore.
Additionally, the BCCI sold IPL title rights to Tata Sons for ₹2,500 crore over five years and earned ₹1,485 crore from associate sponsorships with MyCircle11, RuPay, AngelOne, and Ceat.
The board's media rights income from IPL 2023 surged 131% to ₹8,744 crore, compared to ₹3,780 crore from IPL 2022.
Franchise fees revenue increased by 22% to ₹2,117 crore, while sponsorship revenue rose by 2% to ₹847 crore.
From 2018 to 2022, Disney Star held exclusive IPL media rights, having paid ₹16,347 crore for that five-year period.
The BCCI, registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act of 1975, is recognized as the world's wealthiest and most influential cricket organization.
During FY23, the BCCI switched its auditor from Deloitte Haskins & Sells to local firm DTS & Associates.
By the end of FY23, the BCCI's bank balance in various savings, current accounts, and fixed deposits stood at ₹16,493.2 crore, up from ₹10,991.29 crore the previous year.
The board paid ₹4,670 crore to IPL franchises from the central pool in 2023, compared to ₹2,205 crore in 2022.
Overall, BCCI's surplus for FY23 increased by 38% to ₹3,727 crore, with income rising by 50% to ₹6,558 crore and expenses growing by 70% to ₹2,831 crore.
The Women's Premier League (WPL), which debuted in 2023, generated a surplus of ₹377 crore for the BCCI. The WPL earned ₹636 crore from media rights, franchise fees, and sponsorships, against an expenditure of ₹259 crore.
Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Rajya Sabha that the BCCI paid ₹2,038 crore in GST during FY23 and FY24.