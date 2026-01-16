IPREX expands global network with new partners in India, Europe & U.S

IPREX has expanded its global communications network ahead of 2026, adding new partner agencies in Italy, the United States and India.
The new partners include Aurai Consulting in Milan, Bear Icebox Communications in Chicago and Magnitude of Change in Las Vegas. The network has also added Talking Point Communications in India as the first participant in its Cohort Program, which serves as an entry pathway for prospective partners.
Ann-Marie O’Sullivan, Global President of IPREX, said the network is entering the year with increased momentum. She said, “Welcoming new partners of this caliber strengthens our presence in important markets and adds depth to the expertise our partners can draw on. Each agency brings strong leadership, a willingness to collaborate and a clear point of view about how to grow. That is what keeps our network strong.”
The additions expand the range of services available across the network and create more opportunities for collaboration among partners.
Alexandra Mayhew, Executive Director of IPREX, added, Partners are coming together in more focused ways, particularly around specialized services that help them pursue larger or more complex opportunities. These agencies expand what the network can offer and strengthen the way partners support one another. This momentum reflects the clearer, more intentional structure we have built this year and positions us well for 2026.”
The network received a record number of recruitment inquiries in 2025 from agencies seeking to join. Its footprint now spans Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region as it enters 2026.