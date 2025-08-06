Dentsu's iProspect appoints Rahul Dayavati Shetty as Group Head

iProspect, a Dentsu company, has announced the appointment of Rahul Dayavati Shetty as the Group Head on Tuesday.
Sharing his appointment in a post on LinkedIn, Shetty wrote, “Grateful for the journey so far and looking forward to what lies ahead; new team, new challenges. Let’s do this!”. The responsibilities under the new role are not disclosed.
Before joining iProspect, Shetty held several roles across the digital marketing and insurance sectors. Most recently, he worked at Performics India as a Business Manager, where he led SEO strategies for clients such as ICICI Lombard, HDFC ERGO, and Skoda. Prior to that, he interned at Ugam in project management and held summer internships at Alax Opto Enterprises and Future Generali India Life Insurance, focusing on market research, sales strategy, and customer outreach.
Earlier in his career, he worked at HDFC ERGO General Insurance as a Motor Claims Executive, where he led national pre-inspection operations and contributed to product page optimization.