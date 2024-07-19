Ipsos launches an AI ad testing solution

Ipsos has announced the launch of Creative|Spark AI, an ad evaluation solution to predict human reactions to linear and social videos, delivering actionable insights within minutes.
It leverages the combined power of Human Intelligence and Artificial Intelligence to boost creative effectiveness. The AI advertising Creative|Spark incorporates the past 5 years of Ipsos’ validated creative database, based on 18,000 human response cases. Powered on Ipsos Facto, it allows brands to understand the likely human response to their advertising.
“Creative|Spark AI is designed for advertisers seeking greater value and learning from their assets, especially those constrained by budget and timing. It is particularly beneficial given the significant spend on social media advertising, helping advertisers evaluate their assets and identify areas for improvement, whether it’s one, or hundreds of creatives in as little as 15 minutes” said Shaun Dix, Ipsos’ Global Leader of Creative Excellence.
Creative Spark AI is available in the US as a self-service on the Ipsos Digital platform or through full service with Ipsos' Creative Excellence teams. Additional markets will be deployed throughout 2024.
"Exciting times ahead. While the Ipsos Creative Spark AI launch is taking place in a phased manner, by markets, soon it will be accessible to clients in India and will be a game changer in improving the entire ad testing and communication testing framework, providing data understanding at a mere click using customized prompts," added Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.