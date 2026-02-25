Ipsos appoints Nathan Brumby as Chief Platforms & Technology Officer

Ipsos has appointed Nathan Brumby as Chief Platforms and Technology Officer, effective February 16. He will be based in Paris and report to Chief Executive Officer Jean Laurent Poitou.
The appointment is part of an organisational restructuring aimed at strengthening its technology and platform capabilities. As part of the changes, Michel Guidi, Chief Operating Officer, will step down in the coming weeks to pursue opportunities outside the company.
Brumby joins from Australia and brings more than two decades of experience in technology leadership across public and private companies. He has led global teams across multiple regions and has experience in technology strategy, product management and platform development.
In his new role, Brumby will oversee all technology and IT teams across the group. The move is intended to support the development of its platforms and expand its use of AI tools.
Speaking on Brumby’s appointment, Jean Laurent Poitou, CEO, Ipsos, said, “Nathan’s strategic vision and technical expertise will be instrumental in accelerating Ipsos’ tech evolution and scaling our platforms for the future. With all Technology and IT teams reporting to him, we will provide the strong technical foundations that enable AI solutions to operate reliably at scale, allowing for greater speed, automation and better service for our clients."
Nathan Brumby said, “I am delighted to join Ipsos at such a pivotal moment in its technological evolution. Ipsos has a strong heritage of innovation, and I look forward to working with teams across the Group to build robust, scalable platforms that harness the power of AI, enhance operational excellence, and create meaningful value for our clients around the world."