Ipsos Synthesio rolls out express insights across product categories

Ipsos Synthesio, the Social Intelligence Analytics (SIA) unit of Ipsos, has introduced an Express Insights feature for clients across 177 product categories. The update combines social listening data with Ipsos’ research frameworks to provide real-time analysis of online consumer conversations and behaviour.
Elaborating on the specifics of the new offering, Maitreyi Menon, Country Lead, Ipsos Synthesio, India said, “In the new normal of a hyperconnected world where social media and hashtags are the call of the day, our endeavour is to provide marketers fast access to learnings (all within 6 working hours) to take timely actions.”
The Synthesio Express Delivery mechanism is structured to address seven standard business objectives, grouped under three overarching themes. The first, 'Understanding Consumers,' includes two focus areas: consumer moments and routines, and consumer motivations and needs. The second, 'Consumer Pain Points,' covers need gaps as well as areas for innovation and solution development. The third, 'Identifying Trends,' includes analysis of flavours and ingredients, product formats, and brand performance indicators in a competitive context.
Ashwini Sirsikar, Group Service Line Leader, Ipsos UU and Ipsos Synthesio, India said, “With our Client First approach, we are conditioned to look at clients’ challenges as our own. Our endeavour is to make social intelligence accessible through templated, social insights across product categories – from food and beverages to personal care, health and wellness, beauty and make up, home and kitchen, snacks, automobiles, electronics, pet care, finance, travel, among others.”
“The report looks at one use case per category and is a 5 slider templatised deck and can look at 12 months of backdated data,” added Menon.