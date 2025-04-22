IRCTC & Adgebra announce partnership to launch ‘cuboid’ ad format

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has entered into a partnership with ad tech firm Adgebra to introduce a new interactive advertisement format, ‘Cuboid’, across its website and mobile application. The collaboration follows an open tender process and aims to provide brands with enhanced options for digital engagement.
The newly introduced format features six interactive faces, offering users an immersive experience as part of their digital journey on IRCTC platforms.
IRCTC, which serves over 10 million daily active users, provides advertisers with access to a wide-reaching, high-intent audience, particularly during travel booking periods. The company’s user base is noted for its purchasing power and digital activity, offering a brand-safe environment with complete ad viewability.
Early adoption of the Cuboid format has been reported by brands in sectors such as EdTech, fast-moving consumer goods, and consumer products.
Sumeet Dubey, Chief Business Officer at Adgebra, stated, "This partnership combines IRCTC's premium audience with our creative storytelling solutions to create meaningful brand connections. The Cuboid format sets a new benchmark for digital brand engagement."