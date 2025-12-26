Italian regulator orders Meta to suspend WhatsApp terms amid AI chatbot dominance probe

Italy’s antitrust authority has reportedly ordered Meta Platforms to suspend contractual terms linked to WhatsApp as it investigates the U.S. technology company for suspected abuse of a dominant position.
The Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) said the terms could prevent rival artificial intelligence chatbots from accessing WhatsApp, potentially restricting competition in the AI chatbot services market.
Meta said it disagreed with the decision and plans to challenge it. A company spokesperson described the ruling as “fundamentally flawed” and said the emergence of AI chatbots had “put a strain on our systems that they were not designed to support.” The spokesperson added, “We will appeal.”
The AGCM said Meta’s conduct appeared capable of limiting “output, market access or technical development in the AI chatbot services market,” which could harm consumers.
The regulator opened an investigation into Meta in July over concerns related to WhatsApp’s market position and expanded the probe in November to include updated contractual terms for the messaging app’s business platform. “These contractual conditions completely exclude Meta AI’s competitors in the AI chatbot services market from the WhatsApp platform,” the watchdog said.
EU antitrust authorities launched a parallel investigation into Meta last month over similar allegations, Reuters reported.
The case is part of broader scrutiny by European regulators of major technology companies, as the European Union seeks to curb their market power. The tougher regulatory approach in Europe has drawn criticism from U.S. technology firms and from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.
The Italian authority said it is coordinating with the European Commission to address Meta’s conduct “in the most effective manner.”