itch bags digital mandate for Nasher Miles

Nasher Miles, the luggage and accessories brand, has awarded its digital mandate to itch. Following a multi-agency pitch, this partnership brings together the vision of both brands to build a stronger digital footprint and increase engagement.
As the newly appointed creative partner, itch will work closely with the brands to co-create and execute a digital strategy that fuses creativity with authenticity. Together, they aim to amplify the brands' presence within the online travel community, building influence and deeper connections with audiences who share a passion for travel and adventure.
Speaking of the partnership, Naman Agarwal, Co-Founder of itch, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Nasher Miles, a brand that shares our passion for bold, creative storytelling. Together, we’re excited to push boundaries and make travel feel even more personal, accessible, and engaging for the Indian audience."
Shruti Kedia, Co-Founder and Marketing Head of Nasher Miles, remarked, "In itch, we’ve found a partner who genuinely understands our aspirations for digital growth and innovation. Their fresh perspective and creative strengths align perfectly with our goals, and we’re excited to create memorable, impactful digital journeys that connect deeply with our customers."
The partnership will begin with their new digital media relaunch, leveraging creative content, influencer collaborations, and data-driven campaigns.