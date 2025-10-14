Ivana Jewels names Mouni Roy as brand ambassador

Ivana Jewels by Jindal has announced Mouni Roy as its new brand ambassador on Tuesday.
The announcement also marks the launch of its latest brand campaign, which highlights the brand’s focus on craftsmanship and contemporary design.
The campaign featuring Roy is expected to be seen across luxury digital platforms and brand channels.
Parrmm Lakhani, Founder of Elevite Media, said, “This collaboration was about more than creating a campaign; it was about crafting an emotion. Mouni perfectly personifies Ivana’s vision of modern luxury; she’s expressive, graceful and rooted in authenticity. Our team at Elevite Media wanted the film to celebrate the relationship between a woman and her jewellery, intimate, powerful, and timeless.”