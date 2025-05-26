Jack in the Box Worldwide secures social media mandate for Kotak Mahindra Prime

Jack in the Box Worldwide will now be handling the social media presence of Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited, the vehicle financing subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited. The win follows a multi-agency pitch and marks an expansion of Jack in the Box’s footprint in the BFSI sector.
As part of the engagement, Jack in the Box Worldwide will be one of the Service Providers who shall be responsible for developing and executing the brand’s social media strategy across platforms, delivering content that resonates with audiences, drives engagement, and builds a cohesive digital identity for Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited.
Speaking on the win, Farhatnaz Ansari, Managing Partner and Business Head at Jack in the Box Worldwide, said, "Kotak Mahindra Prime plays a key role in helping customers realize their dreams through smart financing solutions in the nature of Car Loan, Two-Wheeler Loan, Loan Against Property etc. At Jack in the Box Worldwide, we are excited to shape a content strategy that not only drives deeper engagement but also builds stronger affinity with their evolving digital audiences. Our focus will be on leveraging data-driven insights, storytelling, and platform-first thinking to enhance the brand’s presence across social media touchpoints."
The partnership is part of Kotak Mahindra Prime’s ongoing digital efforts to increase its presence online and connect with a wider base of vehicle buyers and loan applicants.