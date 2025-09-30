JadeBlue onboards Jasprit Bumrah as brand ambassador

JadeBlue, a menswear and lifestyle brand, has announced cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as its brand ambassador. Both Bumrah and the brand trace their origins to Ahmedabad and share the initials ‘JB’.
To mark the association, the brand has launched a tribute collection titled JB x JB, inspired by Bumrah’s personal style and the brand’s tailoring approach.
On the partnership, Jasprit Bumrah said, "Blue has always been close to me. First with India, then with Mumbai. I am delighted to represent JadeBlue; associating with the legacy brand is about connection for me.. same city, same values, same initials. Personally speaking, fashion isn’t about pretending; it’s about being real. That’s what JadeBlue stands for, and that’s why this feels personal."
Jitendra Chauhan, Chairman & Managing Director of JadeBlue, said, "For us, Jasprit isn’t only a cricketer, he’s someone who represents consistency, hard work, and individuality. That’s the same spirit JadeBlue was built on."
Bipin Chauhan, Managing Director, JadeBlue, added, "JB x JB is more than a partnership; it’s a coming together of two journeys that began in Ahmedabad and are now inspiring people everywhere."
Alongside the announcement, the brand also introduced a special merchandise collection in formal, ethnic, and bespoke wear ranges as part of the collaboration.