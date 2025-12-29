Jainam Broking announces Aishwarya Gupta as Chief Marketing Officer

Jainam Broking Limited has appointed Aishwarya Gupta as its Chief Marketing Officer, the company said in a post on LinkedIn.
Gupta has more than a decade of experience in brand strategy, consumer insights and digital marketing across sectors including fintech, consumer technology and media. His work has spanned markets in India, the US, Brazil and APAC markets.
Before joining Jainam Broking, Gupta served as Deputy Vice President for brand marketing at Angel One. He earlier worked as General Manager for brand marketing at Paytm and as a Brand Marketer at online brokerage Upstox. His previous roles also include Global Business Marketing Manager at ByteDance and brand marketing positions at Hero Housing Finance and the Dainik Bhaskar Group.
Announcing the appointment, the company said Gupta’s experience includes work on large-scale brand campaigns and marketing initiatives across digital and traditional platforms.
“We’re excited to welcome Mr. Aishwarya Gupta as the Chief Marketing Officer at Jainam Broking,” the company said in its LinkedIn post.