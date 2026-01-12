Veteran media executive James Varghese launches new media agency

Veteran media professional James Varghese has announced the launch of OTS Communications (I) Pvt Ltd, a media agency offering services across out-of-home advertising, BTL activations, retail signage and ATL media.
Varghese has more than three decades of experience in the media and advertising industry. He spent nearly two decades at OAP, where he was involved in media strategy, planning and execution, and worked across multiple client categories.
Commenting on the launch, James Varghese said, “Over the years, I have had the opportunity to lead campaigns across platforms and categories. These experiences reinforced my belief that effective media outcomes come from strategic clarity, execution rigour, and ownership. OTS Communications is an extension of that belief, hands-on, focused, and deeply involved in delivering tangible value for clients.”
Abhijit Sengupta, CEO and director of OAP Mediatech, acknowledged Varghese’s contribution to the agency. He added, “James Varghese has been an integral part of OAP’s journey for nearly two decades, and his leadership, integrity, and people-first approach have left a lasting imprint on the organisation. As he embarks on the next chapter of his professional journey, I wish him success in building something of his own and pursuing his entrepreneurial vision. I am confident that the values he has always stood for, honesty, humility, and commitment, will continue to guide him forward.”
Varghese’s move marks the end of a long professional tenure at OAP and the start of an independent venture built on his industry experience and relationships developed over three decades.
OTS Communications has been set up as an independent agency focused on integrated media planning and execution. It will work closely with clients across the campaign lifecycle, with senior-level involvement in planning and delivery.